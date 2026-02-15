O Romeo Review: BookMyShow Abruptly Disables Audience Rating Of Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Days After Release

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O' Romeo hit the big screens on January 13, coinciding with the Valentine's Day holiday. The movie opened to negative-to-mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. Despite O Romeo marking the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie failed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Following the initial response to the film and lukewarm box office reception, BookMyShow disabled the option for the audience to leave their rating and review on the app.

O Romeo becomes the first Bollywood movie to disable audience reviews

Recently, the Courts have passed an order and a directive to allow the ticket booking app to disable the rating and reviews of any movie, when required. This comes after there were instances of several negative reviews being bombarded on some movies as part of campaigns against them. The measure was taken to avoid these targeted attacks by bots and PR machinery. It was also found in some instances that the production houses were inflating the scores to boost the ratings of their films. South Indian movies have been practising getting ratings on BookMyShow removed for a while now.



Also Read: X Reviews: O'Romeo Is A 'Decent' Watch, Say Netizens

A screengrab of BookMyShow page of O Romeo

However, O'Romeo has become the first Bollywood movie to implement this directive. The movie's page on BookMyShow shows only the audience's interest in the movie and not the reviews. A message reads, “reviews and ratings disabled as per court order”. The makers have yet to react and share the reason for the development.



Also Read: O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office: India-Pak Match To Play Spoilsport

O Romeo crosses the ₹20 crore mark at the domestic box office

O Romeo is based on the rivalry between gangsters Hussain Ustara and Dawood Ibrahim | Image: X

As per Sacnilk, the Shahid Kapoor starrer opened to a lukewarm ₹8.5 crore. However, the movie witnessed a massive uptick in business on Valentine's Day with ₹12.65 crore. The movie has amassed ₹22.08 crore in the two-day theatrical run. The movie's business is likely to be impacted by the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match from 7 pm onwards tonight.

