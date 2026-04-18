Why Is 'Get Well Soon Pawan Kalyan' Trending On X?

Telugu actor, Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday evening following a serious health condition, reports stated. As news of Pawan Kalyan's hospitalisation spread, the hashtag 'Get Well Soon Pawan Kalyan' became a trend on X as fans poured in well wishes for their favourite star-turned-politician.

What happened to Pawan Kalyan?

According to a party release issued by his political secretary and MLC P Hari Prasad, Pawan Kalyan fell ill while holding discussions with officials on administrative matters. Subsequent medical examinations, including an MRI scan, indicated the need for surgery, which was carried out. However, the release did not specify the hospital or location where the procedure was performed. The surgery was reportedly successful, and his condition is now stable. However, the reason behind the sudden hospitalisation and subsequent surgery is unknown.

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Pawan Kalyan has been advised 10-day bed rest after he underwent a surgery | Image: X

Minister Nara Lokesh wrote a message on X, wishing a speedy recovery for Pawan Kalyan. “I pray to God for the speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister @PawanKalyan, who has undergone surgery. Please take rest in accordance with the doctors’ advice, Pawan-anna. I sincerely hope that you regain full health soon and rededicate yourself to public service,” he wrote.

Fans trend 'Get Well Soon Pawan Kalyan' on X

Fans of the Ustaad Bhagat Singh star dropped heartfelt messages on social media upon learning of his sudden hospitalisation and surgery. Medical experts attending on him have advised complete rest for one week to 10 days before he resumes official duties. A fan posted, "Sending prayers and strength to Honourable Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Garu for a quick recovery (sic)." Another said, " Get Well Soon Chief @PawanKalyan Praying for your speedy recovery (sic)."

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