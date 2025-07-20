A Ramayana Movie With Suriya, Alia Bhatt: Vishnu Manchu Says He Has 'Script And Dialogues Ready For It', But...

Updated 20 July 2025 at 12:50 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana has been creating a heavy buzz on the internet ever since the film went on floors. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, earlier this month, a poster of the movie was released, along with a short clip, introducing Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Now, Vishnu Manchu has also shown interest in the mythological drama and revealed that he has been planning a project based on the Ramayana, but unlike director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, his project will be from the perspective of Ravana.
Vishnu appeared on a podcast and revealed that he had a fully developed script that narrates the journey of Ravana from birth to death. However, now he is sceptical if he'll ever be able to make it. When asked about the ideal cast of the movie, he said the first person who comes to his mind for the role of Lord Rama is Suriya, and for the role of Sita, he named Alia Bhatt.
Also Read: Is Smriti Irani Quitting Politics? Former Union Minister Gets Candid About Her Acting Return With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi At Republic's Nationalist Conclave
For the Ravana role, he believes his father, Mohan Babu, will be a good fit. Vishnu shared that in 2009, he even approached Suriya for the same, but because of the budget, things didn't work out for him. "The director of the film was supposed to be the legendary filmmaker Raghavendra Rao. My father was supposed to play the role of Ravana. I have the script and dialogues ready for it, but I don’t know if I will ever be able to make it," he added.
In the same conversation, Vishnu opened up about his enthusiasm for portraying Lord Hanuman. However, the director believes, Vishnu will be suitable for the role of Lord Indrajit.
Meanwhile, Vishnu was last seen in Kannappa, a film based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics and grossed ₹46 crore worldwide against the budget of ₹200 crore.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 20 July 2025 at 12:50 IST