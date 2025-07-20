A Ramayana Movie With Suriya, Alia Bhatt: Vishnu Manchu Says He Has 'Script And Dialogues Ready For It', But...

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana has been creating a heavy buzz on the internet ever since the film went on floors. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, earlier this month, a poster of the movie was released, along with a short clip, introducing Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Now, Vishnu Manchu has also shown interest in the mythological drama and revealed that he has been planning a project based on the Ramayana, but unlike director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, his project will be from the perspective of Ravana.

Vishnu Manchu opens up about his project based on Ramayana

Vishnu appeared on a podcast and revealed that he had a fully developed script that narrates the journey of Ravana from birth to death. However, now he is sceptical if he'll ever be able to make it. When asked about the ideal cast of the movie, he said the first person who comes to his mind for the role of Lord Rama is Suriya, and for the role of Sita, he named Alia Bhatt.

For the Ravana role, he believes his father, Mohan Babu, will be a good fit. Vishnu shared that in 2009, he even approached Suriya for the same, but because of the budget, things didn't work out for him. "The director of the film was supposed to be the legendary filmmaker Raghavendra Rao. My father was supposed to play the role of Ravana. I have the script and dialogues ready for it, but I don’t know if I will ever be able to make it," he added.

In the same conversation, Vishnu opened up about his enthusiasm for portraying Lord Hanuman. However, the director believes, Vishnu will be suitable for the role of Lord Indrajit.