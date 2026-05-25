Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, The Great Grand Superhero, Chardikala And More To Watch

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatre this week. From Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry and The Great Grand Superhero to Chardikala, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you haven't planned your weekend yet, then do include a movie session.

Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry

A slice-of-life film offers a heartfelt glimpse into an emotional journey of healing, friendship, and self-discovery. Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film is an uplifting road-trip drama that explores identity, female friendships, and the societal expectations imposed on women, while celebrating the courage to break free and rediscover oneself. The film stars Patralekhaa and Maavi Gagroo in the lead, alongside Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma, and Shveta Salve. The film will release on May 29.

The Great Grand Superhero

Starring Jackie Shroff, pulls you into a world where childhood imagination meets an alien invasion. Packed with fun references to iconic pop-culture moments like Shaktimaan, Karan Arjun and Jadoo, the film taps into a nostalgic energy. Directed by Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero also stars Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh. It will hit the theatres on May 29.

Tuner

Directed by Daniel Roher, the film follows a talented young piano tuner with extraordinary hearing capabilities. The film stars Leo Woodall, Havana Rose Liu and Lior Raz. It will release in India on May 29.

Advertisement

Return Of The Jungle

It is an animated film revolving around a 9-year-old boy named Mihir and his friends who face the daunting task of outwitting the biggest, meanest bully in school. It will release on May 29.

Chardikala

Starring Ammy Virk, Roopi Gill and Naiqra Dhillon, the film follows Bibi Bimal Kaur, who has been falsely implicated in a major incident, leading to her being abandoned by society. The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2026's Marché du Film segment. In India, the film will release on May 29.

Advertisement

Phera