Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer Criticises Desi Bling's Tabinda Sanpal For Normalising Infidelity: How Low Standards Have Fallen

Desi Bling, a reality-based show, is grabbing attention on social media lately. The show, which serves as a spin-off of Dubai Bling, features couples with 'rich' backgrounds opening up about their lifestyle and relationship. However, one particular segment grabbed the attention of not just netizens but also filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer. In the segment, Tabinda Sanpal was opening up about her husband, Satish Sanpal, who parties with different girls. This didn't go down well with the filmmaker, and she slammed the couple for normalising infidelity in marriage.

Lakshmi R Iyer lashes out at Tabinda Sanpal for normalising infidelity

During one of the episodes of Desi Bling, Tabinda can be heard saying, "Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay, but if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”

While the comment section is flooded with angry messages, Lakshmi took to her Instagram handle and penned a note that reads, "Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she’s okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn’t repeated. Stop normalising this bullsh*t. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being ‘modern’ or ‘cool’. Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise.”

She captioned the post as, "“Cheat, just don’t repeat.” Imagine how low the standards have fallen for this to sound acceptable on OTT."

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Netizens criticise Tabinda Sanpal

A user wrote, "This was the worse show to watch. I think Netflix should ban such crappy shows. There's so much crap happening in india currently with brides etc and then we have Netflix promoting this BS. We have some rich woman promoting this BS. Where is your brain? In your money." Another wrote, "Stop normalising that money is everything 🙌 because its not." A third user wrote, "She actually did not use the word 'cheating'". A user wrote, "Anything for 40kg gold..these women…no words..such shows should never be made."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Desi Bling

The show follows a curated circle of Indian business leaders, television personalities, and social figures navigating life at the top tier of Dubai society. While the series thrives on glamour, it also hints at the personal stories, rivalries, and relationships that unfold behind the scenes of wealth and status. All episodes of the show are streaming on Netflix.