Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Idly Kadai, The Smashing Machine, Nikka Zaildar 4 And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From Dhanush's Idly Kadai and Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine to Ammy Virk's Nikka Zaildar 4, the list includes movies from various genres.

Idly Kadai

Helmed and co-produced by Dhanush, the film is a powerful exploration of the tensions between tradition and modernity, as a man returns home to save his family's idli shop from financial ruin. It is a moving tribute to the importance of family, roots and cultural heritage. Co-starring Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj and R. Parthiban, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 1.

Vadapav

A slice-of-life family romance woven around everyday struggles and tender emotions. Blending humour with heart, the film presents a “bittersweet love story” that reflects the flavours of Marathi culture and relationships. Starring Prasad Oak, Gauri Nalawade and Abhinay Berde, the film is releasing on October 2 in theatres.

The Smashing Machine

Based on the 2002 documentary, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, it stars Dwayne Johnson as former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr. A powerful true story of Mark Kerr, a legendary MMA and UFC fighter who battled not just opponents in the ring, but personal demons outside it. The movie also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr's then-wife Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles. The film will release on October 2 in the theatres.

Nikka Zaildar 4

A Punjabi man who has no interest in wrestling finds his perspective shifting when he falls in love with a Haryanvi woman who is deeply passionate about the sport. Starring Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa and Nirmal Rishi, the film will release on October 2 in the theatres.

Maria