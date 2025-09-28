Vijay's TVK Rally Stampede: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar And Other Tamil Stars Express Condolence After 39 Die In Karur Tragedy

Thalapathy Vijay’s political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, shook the nation and left the film industry in sorrow. The tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally reportedly took at least 39 lives, including 10 children, and left over 60 people injured. Tamil cinema stars, including Kamal Haasan, Vishal, Rajinikanth, Khushbu Sundar and others, are expressing their shock and condolences on social media.

Taking to the X(formerly Twitter) handle, actor Vishal strongly criticised the rally’s management, calling the incident “utter nonsense” and urging TVK to compensate the victims’ families. He wrote, “My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to their families. May their souls rest in peace. My sincere request to the @TVKVijayHQ party is to provide compensation. Hope there will be enough safety arrangements in future rallies (sic).”

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also expressed condolences and urged the Tamil Nadu government to give proper treatment and care to the injured. He wrote on X, “My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion.”

He added, “I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief.”

Coolie star Rajinikanth shared similar feelings, writing on X, “The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured.”

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith called it a “great tragedy that shocks the heart.” Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar described it as “very unfortunate” and prayed for the injured, while music composer GV Prakash said the “horrific scenes” left him “at a loss for words.”

The mishap raised serious concerns about the rally’s planning. One organiser admitted communication lapses, saying: “Permission was sought between 3 pm and 10 pm. But the TVK Twitter account said he would come at 12. People started arriving from 11 am, but he came at 7:40 pm. The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun.”