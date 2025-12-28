OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things 5 Finale, Haq, Land of Sin, Run Away, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch On New Year 2026

Sunday is here, and so are we with the list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. Interestingly, this week will be a mix of 2025 and 2026. So, if you have no plans to leave the comfort of your home, then this list is perfect for you to binge-watch, featuring various titles from across genres and languages. The list includes all intriguing titles, such as Stranger Things Season 5 Grand Finale, Land of Sin, and Haq.

Members Only Palm Beach

Set in a posh paradise, the show features lavish lives, private clubs, and intricate social dynamics of wealthy women in Palm Beach, Florida. Featuring Hilary Musser, Taja Abitbol, and Rosalyn Yellin, the show will stream on December 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Comedian Ricky Gervais is gearing up for a deeply introspective special that boldly tackles the theme of mortality. With his signature wit and unapologetic candour, he explores a wide array of subjects, leaving no stone unturned in his quest for understanding and humour in the face of life’s toughest realities. The show will stream on December 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sleeping with Other People

Helmed by Leslye Headland, this romantic comedy film stars Jason Sudeikis, Alison Brie and Natasha Lyonne in lead roles. It is about two former college friends who reunite and fall in love with each other. It will release on December 31.

Where to watch: Netflix

Stranger Things S5 Grand Finale: The Rightside Up

The finale will revisit themes and locations from Season 1, showing the characters' growth. It will focus on the final battle to defeat Vecna, with Eleven and the group uniting for one last stand, exploring themes of identity (like Will's coming out) and destiny. It will stream on January 1, 2026.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love from 9 to 5

Featuring Ana González Bello, Diego Klein and Martha Reyes Arias, the show follows a hardworking employee and the boss's charming son competing for the CEO position, but romance adds a twist. It will stream on January 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Run Away

Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the show follows a father who is searching for his missing daughter, but on the way, he uncovers dark family secrets. The show will stream on January 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Haq

This courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi is inspired by the Shah Bano case. It explores a woman's fight for maintenance and justice after her husband abandons her along with kids. It will stream on January 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Land of Sin

Starring Krista Kosonen, Mohamed Nour Oklah, and Peter Gantman, the show revolves around a detective who is on a mission to find a missing teenager. It will stream on January 2.