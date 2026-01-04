Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab, Parasakthi And More To Watch

Theatrical Releases This Week: As 2026 arrived, Indian cinema entered an exciting new phase, and we bring you what you can watch in the theatre this week. The year opened on a strong note with Agastya Nanda impressing audiences in the much-awaited Ikkis, while Dhurandhar has continued to shine for weeks. However, this week, the spotlight will be on South Indian cinema. The line-up includes several major South releases, most notably Vijay Thalapathy’s final film of his career, with no Bollywood releases clashing. Here is a fresh list of films that aim to strike an emotional chord with audiences.

Jana Nayagan

Marking as the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he joins politics, the action thriller is helmed by H. Vinoth. Apart from Vijay, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The film is about an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of resistance against injustice.

Release Date: January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab

The romantic horror comedy film directed by Maruthi stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The story follows a young man who seeks to sell his ancestral property to resolve his financial difficulties.

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Parasakthi

Parasakthi is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language political historical drama, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures. Set in the 1960s, the film features Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in lead roles, with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh and Rana Daggubati in supporting parts.

Release Date: January 10, 2026

The Chronology of Water

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Greenland 2 Migration

Greenland 2: Migration is a 2026 post-apocalyptic disaster sequel that follows the Garrity family as they leave their bunker in Greenland and travel across a devastated Europe in search of a new home. Starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, the sequel carries the story forward from the first Greenland film and centres on the family’s risky fight to stay alive in a harsh, transformed landscape.

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil