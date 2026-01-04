Updated 4 January 2026 at 12:31 IST
TV Actress Sudha Chandran Goes In Trance During Devi Bhajan, People Try To Control Her In Viral Video
A video of veteran TV actress Sudha Chandran has been going viral online since yesterday. The clip shows the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress in a trance-like state during a Devi bhajan.
Sudha Chandran is known for her work in Indian television and Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi language films for over 2 decades. The veteran actress hosted the Devi Bhajan at her residence to start 2026 auspiciously. The video of her from the night has been going viral since yesterday.
The clip shows Sudha Chandran in a trance-like state during a Devi bhajan, with several viewers claiming that she appeared to be spiritually possessed at that moment, sparking widespread attention and mixed reactions.
In the video, Sudha Chandran wears a white and red saree, colours traditionally linked to Goddess worship. She also ties a headband across her forehead that reads “Jai Mata Di.”
As the bhajan continues, the actress looks overwhelmed and loses control. Three people step in to hold and support her to stop her from falling or hurting herself. She also seems to try to bite one of the people holding her.
The video appears to come from a religious event where Sudha Chandran took part in Mata bhajans. During the performance, she enters a state of devotional trance, and her movements become increasingly intense.
Many devotees and admirers describe it as a moment of deep spiritual connection rooted in faith.
Sudha Chandran gained fame with the iconic film Nache Mayuri (1986), which was inspired by her real-life journey as a classical dancer. She later became a household name through powerful roles in television shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz, Naagin 6, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mata Ki Chowki Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, among others.
