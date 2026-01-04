TV Actress Sudha Chandran Goes In Trance During Devi Bhajan, People Try To Control Her In Viral Video | Image: X

Sudha Chandran is known for her work in Indian television and Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi language films for over 2 decades. The veteran actress hosted the Devi Bhajan at her residence to start 2026 auspiciously. The video of her from the night has been going viral since yesterday.

The clip shows Sudha Chandran in a trance-like state during a Devi bhajan, with several viewers claiming that she appeared to be spiritually possessed at that moment, sparking widespread attention and mixed reactions.

In the video, Sudha Chandran wears a white and red saree, colours traditionally linked to Goddess worship. She also ties a headband across her forehead that reads “Jai Mata Di.”

As the bhajan continues, the actress looks overwhelmed and loses control. Three people step in to hold and support her to stop her from falling or hurting herself. She also seems to try to bite one of the people holding her.

The video appears to come from a religious event where Sudha Chandran took part in Mata bhajans. During the performance, she enters a state of devotional trance, and her movements become increasingly intense.

Many devotees and admirers describe it as a moment of deep spiritual connection rooted in faith.