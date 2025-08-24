Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Param Sundari, Revolver Rita, The Roses, Hridayapooravam And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. Several highly anticipated movies have been lined up for the movie buffs to watch, such as Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, Keerthy Suresh's Revolver Rita, and Mohanlal's Hridayapooravam, among others.

Revolver Rita

Upcoming crime comedy drama, directed by JK. Chandru stars Keerthy Suresh in a leading role. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley and Mime Gopi in supporting roles. The movie will hit the theatres on August 27.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

Chandra, a young woman grappling with personal struggles, uncovers her hidden powers and steps into a larger destiny. As dark forces rise, she must embrace her strength and navigate a world that’s about to change forever. The film kicks off a new superhero universe, blending emotion, action, and mythology. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Chandu Salimkumar, the film is set to release on August 28.

Hridayapooravam

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Pune, this feel-good drama navigates the complexities of family ties, generational differences, and the quiet journeys of self-discovery that bring people closer—even when they seem worlds apart. Starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 28.

Param Sundari

A romantic film about a boy from Delhi and a girl from Kerala who fall in love. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on August 29.

Rippan Swamy

In the fictional Malnad village of Snana Kopa, the mysterious suicide of Rippan Swamy sets off a gripping trail of secrets, drama, and suspense, as the truth behind his name and death gradually comes to light. Starring Vijay Raghavendra and Ashwini Chandrashekar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 29.

Bela

A biographical drama on Bela Dey, the pioneering voice of Akashvani Kolkata. After being abandoned by her husband, she rebuilds her life in England and returns to India to create Mohila Mahal, a groundbreaking radio show that inspires millions of women. Starring Rituparna Sengupta, the film will release on August 29.

The Roses

Ivy and Theo have a picture-perfect life. With thriving careers, happy children, and a passionate relationship, they seem to have it all. But when Theo’s career begins to fall apart, long-buried resentment surfaces, threatening to shatter their carefully built world. Starring Allison Janney, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andy Samberg, the movie will release on August 29.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

A romantic comedy directed by Althaf Salim, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film will release on August 29.

Caught Stealing

Hank Thompson, a washed-up former baseball player, is thrust into the gritty underworld of 1990s New York. Caught in a fight for survival, he must navigate a world far removed from the one he once knew. Starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, the film will release on August 29.

Mass Jathara