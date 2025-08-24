Updated 24 August 2025 at 08:51 IST
Fan Contest To Meet Rajinikanth In Malaysia Is Not Fake, Organisers Threaten Legal Action For 'Misleading And Damaging' Statements
On receiving a stern warning from Malik Streams, the publicist, who called Malaysia's Coolie event 'fake', took to his social media handle to apologise for causing "confusion" owing to miscommunication.
On Saturday, a PR Riaz Ahmed issued a statement calling Rajinikanth's fan meet event in Malaysia "fake" and "completely unauthorised". This didn't go down well with the organisers, Malik Streams and issued a stern warning against all those spreading "false" information regarding Coolie 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' contest. They clarified that the contest is legit and they never force people to participate. They further threatened legal action against those tarnishing their reputation.
On receiving a stern warning, Riaz took to his social media handle to apologise for causing "confusion" owing to miscommunication.
Coolie 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' organisers threaten legal action
Taking to X handle, Malik Streams issued a statement threatening legal actions against those responsible for misleading and damaging statements. "At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself. Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements," read the statement.
Clarification note by Riaz Ahmed
Riaz took to his X handle and wrote, "Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support".
Coolie stars Rajinikanth with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie grossed over ₹420 crore.
