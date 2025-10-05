Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Saira Khan Case, Torn: Ares, Erracheera, Good Dog And More To Watch | Image: X

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. Big releases are being held back for Diwali, but several titles across different genres are ready to entertain movie buffs this week.

Torn: Ares

When Ares, a mighty programme, steps into the real world, the clash between humans and AI ignites. Packed with stunning visuals, gripping action, and a heartfelt story, Tron: Ares promises a cinematic experience you cannot afford to miss.

Release Date: October 10

The Smashing Machine

Benny Safdie, who wrote and directed the film, presents a raw and realistic story of a man confronting his inner demons while striving for success in a ruthless sport.

Release Date: October 10

Erracheera

Dasu falls in love with a beautiful girl, but after their marriage, Avantika emerges. She kills Panni Parvati, Dasu’s grandmother, who had married him for his property. Turning into a vengeful spirit, Avantika searches for Amma, who is already dead. During this quest, police officer Sivakumar heads to Shweta City and encounters Atmashakti.

Release Date: October 10

Good Dog

A devoted dog moves with his owner, Todd, to a quiet countryside home, only to encounter hidden supernatural forces. When dark entities put his human at risk, the courageous dog must battle to keep the person he loves safe.

Release Date: October 10

Room No. 11

After marrying Karthik and having a daughter, Divya faces tragedy when both her husband and child die in a road accident. Believing it might be murder, she launches her own investigation. Joined by journalist Priya, she uncovers a conspiracy to reveal the true culprits behind their deaths.

Release Date: October 10

Raavi De Kande

Chaman Lal, who lives by the Ravi River, faces devastation when one of his daughters is falsely defamed, shattering the marriage prospects of all four daughters. A traveller named Sikander shows him that true happiness comes from inner peace, not society’s judgment. Inspired by this insight, Chaman Lal finds hope, rebuilds his daughters’ lives, and discovers a renewed sense of purpose.

Release Date: October 10

Saira Khan Case

The film Saira Khan Case, inspired by a real Mumbai Family Court judgment, turns a landmark divorce case into a gripping cinematic story. Directed by the judge who oversaw the case, it delves into complex legal matters around multiple marriages and reflects recent legal changes, including the ban on talaq-e-bidat.