Box Office Collection Of All Ananya Panday Movies Combined Is Only ₹67 More Than Cousin Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday became an overnight sensation following the release of his film Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie became one of the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood in the year. While the movie marked Ahaan's debut, his cousin, Ananya Panday, has been in the industry since 2019. Despite the six-year-long career, the actress's box office outcome seems to be at par with her brother's.

Ananya Panday at Saiyaara premiere with Ahaan Panday | Image: Instagram

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Student Of The Year 2. A Dharma production, the movie was a hit and amassed a total of ₹70.86 at the box office. Her next film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019), also performed decently at the box office. The movie minted ₹84.56 crore. However, Ananya witnessed her first flop movie in 2022 with Liger, which raked in only ₹41.17 crore. In between, she featured in Gehraiyaan, which was an OTT release.

Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday are first cousins | Image: Instagram

Ananya's subsequent ventures, Dream Girl 2 and Kesari Chapter 2, yielded good results. The Ayushmann Khurrana movie minted ₹106.71 cr (Ananya's only over ₹100 crore grosser), while her film with Akshay Kumar made ₹92.74 crore. In total, if the collection of all Ananya Panday's movies released in theatres is combined, it would amount to ₹396 crore (without adjusting for inflation), as per Sacnilk.



Also Read: Taylor Swift Has Swifties Hunting For Orange Doors, Know What It Means

Her cousin, Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, hit it out of the park in his first movie itself. His film with Aneet Padda not only turned out to be a box office success but also earned high praise from critics. The movie ended its theatrical run with a healthy total of ₹329 crore. Ahaan's performance in the film received special mention from cinegoers and critics alike.



Also Read: Vicky's Family Is 'Nervous' Ahead of Katrina's Delivery, Reveals Sunny