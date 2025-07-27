Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, Kingdom, Kalamkaval And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. Bollywood would witness a two-way clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 releasing on the same day. Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is also releasing this week, after much delay. Apart from these, a movie based on the life of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, titled Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, is hitting the theatres.

Kingdom

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the spy action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. It is intended to be the first installment of a planned duology. The trailer offers a glimpse into the fierce world of Vijay, a spy, who undertakes a risky mission which lands him in prison. However, little did he know that things would take a dark and unpredictable turn. The film is set to release on July 31.

Son Of Sardaar 2

It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Roshni Walia and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. In the film, a man (Ajay) fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 1.

Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018). It is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), where a boy belonging to a lower cast falls in love with an upper caste girl. The romantic drama is set to hit the theatres on August 1.

Kalamkaval

It is a crime action thriller directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose. The film explores darker themes, likely revolving around a clash of family values and deep-rooted customs. With emotional intensity at its core, the narrative touches on generational conflict and the tension between tradition and personal choice. Starring Mammootty in the lead, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 1.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. It stars Anant Joshi as Yogi Adityanath. Through his struggles, bold decisions, and unwavering leadership, the story explores how he overcame challenges to lead India's largest state ultimately. The film will hit the theatres on August 1.

Holy Ghost

Grace Brown is found alive after being kidnapped, claiming she was saved by Jim, a policeman dead for a year. Detective Madison Wells dives into the case, uncovering ties to past murders. When another girl disappears, the line between reality and the supernatural blurs. Is Jim’s ghost a guardian or a killer? Starring Jenn Osborne, Cleve Langdale and Maya Adler, the horror film will release on August 1.

Blackmail

A man named Mani finds himself caught in a web of blackmail that spirals beyond control. As the stakes rise, themes of crime, passion, and greed collide, unravelling secrets and shifting loyalties at every turn. Starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, the crime thriller drama will release on August 1.



The Bad Guys 2