War Vs Pathaan Vs Tiger Vs Alpha: Which YRF Spyverse Movie Has The Highest Budget?

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is the sixth film in YRF's spy universe. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 14. It is reported that War 2 is India's most expensive spy thriller. Here's a look back at the budgets of the previous releases in the spyverse, namely, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, Pathaan and the upcoming movie, Alpha.

How YRF one-ups with each new spyverse release

The universe created by Yash Raj Films (YRF) is centred around spy thriller films. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan and featuring Salman Khan as a RAW agent alongside Katrina Kaif. As per reports, the movie was touted on a humble budget of ₹75 crore. The film's sequel was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar on a budget of ₹150 cr. The third spy thriller from the production house was War, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role as Agent Kabir. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film became the most expensive movie in the spyverse with a budget of ₹170 crore.



The first time YRF spyverse characters featured in a crossover was in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Released in 2023, the movie, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, became the most expensive movie in the spyverse with ₹240 crore. However, the production house upped the budget once again for the fifth film in the universe, Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial was mounted on a budget of 300 crore.

With the upcoming release, War 2, Yash Raj Films has once again surprised everyone with the massive expenditure on the film. The Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR starrer is reported to be made on a budget of ₹400 crore, a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama. The publication also reported that from the budget, ₹150 crore has been drawn out for cast fees, and the remaining ₹220 crore 'has been invested in mounting the film at an unimaginable scale. The visuals of War 2 will take the audience on an unforgettable ride.'



