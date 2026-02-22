Updated 22 February 2026 at 11:27 IST
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: The Kerala Story 2, Nukkad Naatak, The Rise Of Ashoka And More To Watch
From The Kerala Story 2 and Nukkad Naatak to Viyaah Kartaare Da, check out the complete list of movies releasing this week in theatres.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sunday is here, and so are we with the list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From The Kerala Story 2 and Nukkad Naatak to Viyaah Kartaare Da, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.
Rental Family
Starring Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, and Mari Yamanoto, the family drama is set in a near-future-world. It follows a lonely client, who rents a family and finds more than he bargained for. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 26.
The Kerala Story 2
Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, the film follows three ambitious women who see their future vanishing after being lured into deceptive marriages. It is a harrowing journey of fighting to reclaim their identity and dignity. The film will release on February 27.
Nukkad Naatak
Starring Molshri and Shivang Rajpal, the film follows two best friends who are thrown out of their college for stealing from the canteen. They can return to the college on an unusual condition of bringing five children into the system. Will this impact their friendship? Watch to know. The film will release on February 27.
Advertisement
Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game
The animated drama follows the devastating aftermath of a deadly clash in Shibuya. The film will release on February 27.
Viyaah Kartaare Da
Starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira, it is a family entertainer set in Punjab. The film is a celebration of love, laughter and chaos. It will hit the theatres on February 27.
Advertisement
The Rise Of Ashoka
Starring Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda and Yash Shetty, the film explores the transformation of Ashoka from a warrior to a ruler. The film will hit the theatres on February 27.
Shakti
Starring Mona Thiba Kanodia, the film is helmed by Bhavin Trivedi. It follows a story of women's respect and their strength. The film will hit the theatres on February 27.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 22 February 2026 at 11:27 IST