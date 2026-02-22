Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: The Kerala Story 2, Nukkad Naatak, The Rise Of Ashoka And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so are we with the list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From The Kerala Story 2 and Nukkad Naatak to Viyaah Kartaare Da, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Rental Family

Starring Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, and Mari Yamanoto, the family drama is set in a near-future-world. It follows a lonely client, who rents a family and finds more than he bargained for. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 26.

The Kerala Story 2

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, the film follows three ambitious women who see their future vanishing after being lured into deceptive marriages. It is a harrowing journey of fighting to reclaim their identity and dignity. The film will release on February 27.

Nukkad Naatak

Starring Molshri and Shivang Rajpal, the film follows two best friends who are thrown out of their college for stealing from the canteen. They can return to the college on an unusual condition of bringing five children into the system. Will this impact their friendship? Watch to know. The film will release on February 27.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game

The animated drama follows the devastating aftermath of a deadly clash in Shibuya. The film will release on February 27.

Viyaah Kartaare Da

Starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira, it is a family entertainer set in Punjab. The film is a celebration of love, laughter and chaos. It will hit the theatres on February 27.

The Rise Of Ashoka

Starring Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda and Yash Shetty, the film explores the transformation of Ashoka from a warrior to a ruler. The film will hit the theatres on February 27.

Shakti