Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: The Paradise, The Vvaan, Primetime And More To Watch

This week, theatres have lined up interesting movies for you, such as Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan, Nani's The Paradise, Keerthy Suresh's Dorothy and Robert Pattinson's Primetime. So if you are planning to entertain yourself this week, then pick a movie from the list and go watch it with your family or friends.

The Paradise

Srikanth Odela starrer packs a punch from start to finish, crafting a power-packed glimpse filled with high-octane action and drama. Set against the backdrop of the slums, the film follows the story of a prostitute's son. Nani appears in a fierce and powerful avatar, while Raghav Juyal emerges as a menacing antagonist, promising a massive showdown. The movie will release on September 24.

Rupayanamaha

It is an upcoming Telugu family drama and suspense movie that follows a middle-class family facing a mystery after winning a lottery. Helmed by Arvind Reddy, the movie stars Aravind Pandrat, Shravani Malkani and Krack Srimani. It will hit the theatres on September 24.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the story centres around a village where an ancient forest, faith and a mysterious goddess. Sidharth is shown as a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village for some land-related work. He does not believe the stories surrounding the forest, which the villagers consider sacred and where people are not allowed to enter after sunset. Things change when Sidharth’s character enters the forbidden forest and gets injured. He then begins to see strange visions. A priest tells him that the Goddess may be trying to show him something. Helmed by Deepak Mishra, the movie is slated to release on September 25.

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Love Lottery

Starring Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala, the story is set in modern India, where a couple's broken marriage becomes a complicated legal and moral fight with society's judgement. Helmed by Arvind Pandey, the movie will hit the theatres on September 25.

Dorothy

It is a Tamil-language independent film, starring Keerthy Suresh, alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. Before the theatrical release, the film had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. The plot is set in the 1990s amidst caste-related violence. It will release in theatres on September 25.

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Anbil Avan

It is an upcoming Tamil-language action, romance and drama starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan. The plot follows a newly married couple, with Ashok Selvan playing a dedicated husband who goes to great lengths for his wife, Iyal (played by Preity), after they face unexpected hardships. The film will release on September 25.

Primetime