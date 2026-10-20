Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Udta Teer, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, Klara And The Sun, More Films To Binge-Watch

Here is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy drama Udta Teer and Sonakshi Sinha's thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran to Jenna Ortega's dystopian science fiction film Klara and The Sun, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Always Yours, Never Mine

It is a Tagalog-language romantic film directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana. Starring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, the story follows Apollo and Luna, who are repeatedly reunited across three decades as unresolved feelings resurface. The movie will release in India on October 22.

Udta Teer

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the movie will release in theatres on October 23.

418

It is an upcoming horror-thriller starring Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj and Charan Lakkaraju. The plot centres on a dark and unsettling mystery surrounding a sealed room (Room No. 418) in a building that has remained closed for years. Presented by Prashanth Neel, the movie will release in four regional languages - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The movie will hit the theatres on October 23.

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Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in lead roles, the plot blends elements of unrequited desire with suspense, twists and thrills. Directed by Karan Rawal, the movie is produced by Vishal Rana and Echelon Productions. It will release on October 23.

Klara and The Sun

It is a dystopian science fiction film helmed by Taika Waititi. Starring Jenna Ortega in a lead role, the movie is based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around Klara, an artificial intelligence friend who wants nothing more than to find the perfect home. It soon meets Josie, a young woman who has a troubled relationship with her mother. But Klara's innocent wonder and unwavering loyalty soon start to heal the family and bring some light to Josie's complicated world. It will release on October 23.

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Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Starring Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra and Kunal Aryan Vaid, the film centres around three friends who attend their school reunion and enter different relationships, exploring the humour, chaos, and realities of modern love and friendship. The film will release in theatres on October 23.

Tum Mere Ho

Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, the movie follows a passionate skydiver whose life changes after meeting his love interest, leading to marriage followed by emotional turmoil and high-octane conflict. The film will release in theatres on October 23.

A Talent for Murder