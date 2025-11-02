Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Vrusshabha, The Girlfriend, Haq And More To Watch | Image: X

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. While releases like Vrusshabha and The Girlfriend are set for big-screen premiere, several films from different genres are set to entertain movie buffs in the coming days. From Predator Badlands to Jatadhara, here’s the complete release schedule.

Vrusshabha

Release Date: November 6

Vrusshabha is an upcoming pan-Indian action drama starring Mohanlal. The film combines mythology and action through two timelines, centring on a father-son bond shaped by a reincarnated rivalry.

7G Rainbow Colony 2

Release Date: November 6

7/G: Rainbow Colony 2 is an upcoming Indian bilingual romantic drama written and directed by Selvaraghavan. Produced by A. M. Rathnam under Sri Surya Movies, the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

The Girlfriend

Release Date: November 7

The Girlfriend is an upcoming Telugu film featuring Rashmika Mandanna as a woman trapped in a toxic relationship with her boyfriend, played by Dheekshith Shetty.

Haq

Release Date: November 7

Haq is a new Indian courtroom drama inspired by the historic Shah Bano case, featuring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Badaa Karara Pudna

Release Date: November 7

Jatadhara

Release Date: November 7

Jatadhara is a 2025 supernatural fantasy thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu. The film explores a mythical world filled with black magic, greed, and sacrifice.

Predator: Badlands