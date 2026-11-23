Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 to Focker In-Law, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Lilo & Scratch

It is an upcoming animated sci-fi comedy short film directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce. The plot is set shortly after the events of Lilo & Stitch (2002); the short film follows Stitch (Chris Sanders) as he battles with Scratch (Veerasunthorn), an alien who Lilo (Maia Kealoha) adopts that looks like a cat. The movie will hit the theatres on November 25.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Director Sooraj Barjatya, best known for his films centred on family relationships and romance, returns to a familiar setting but with a few changes. The story moves away from the usual idea of a bride moving into her husband’s home, as the trailer shows a husband moving into his wife’s house after marriage. The film also puts its female lead at the centre of the relationship, with her having a say in important decisions about their future. It looks at how couples can build a life together without having to choose between their respective families. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the movie will release on November 27.

Gunmaaster G9

It is an upcoming action romantic thriller directed by Aditya Datt. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza, the movie follows an agent, Eshwar, operating under the codename "Agent G9". The movie will hit the theatres on November 27.

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You Can See Everything

It is an experimental documentary film directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The film premiered as a secret screening at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival on September 6. The story follows Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the defunct health technology company Theranos, and her partner Billy Evans, who invited a film crew to document them beginning in the weeks before Holmes began serving a United States federal prison sentence for defrauding investors. The movie will release on November 27.

Hexed

The film follows a teen girl named Billie Doe (played by Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers magical powers that take her from suburbia into Hexe, the world of witches. The movie stars the voices of Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Henry Winkler and Dan Stevens. The movie will release on November 27.

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Ananthapayana

It is a Kannada action drama film directed by Shree Kaka & Akash Parva, starring Shree Kaka, Nivishka Patil, and Bala Rajawadi. The story follows Beera, a nomadic shepherd, and his community as they protect their flocks and face systemic oppression, rigid caste hierarchies, political power, police brutality, and family conflicts. The movie will release on November 27.

Delivery Boy

Tamil action crime drama directed by Nani Darla. Starring Leo Sivakumar and Radhika Sarathkumar, the story follows a young food delivery rider who dreams of becoming a police officer. The movie will release on November 27.

Paper Tiger

Directed by James Gray, the movie follows a New York family that becomes entangled with the Russian mob. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, the movie will release on November 27.

Focker In-Law