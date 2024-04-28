Advertisement

Sunday is here and so are we with a list of movies that are scheduled to release in theatres next week. From Malayalee from India to Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Aranmanai 4, the theatres will offer in all genres and languages. Check out the list below and plan your week accordingly.

Malayalee From India

The upcoming Malayalam comedy film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and stars Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. It is about an unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi who is compelled to embark on a journey away from his home. This unplanned trip ultimately changes the course of his life remarkably. The film is set to release on May 1.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Aranmanai 4

Helmed by Sundar C, the upcoming comedy horror drama serves as the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai franchise. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala and Yogi Babu. It is scheduled to release on May 3 in the theatres.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Kasoombo

It is a Gujarati historical drama helmed by Vijaygiri Bava. Set during Alauddin Khilji's invasion of Gujarat, Dadu Barot, a local chief of Adipur village at the foothill, leads a small band of warriors to protect the Palitana Jain temples on Shatrunjaya hill from pillage and destruction. The film will be officially release in Hindi on May 3 in the theatres.

Krishnamma

Krishnamma is an upcoming Telugu intense action drama directed by V V Gopala Krishna, starring Satya Dev in a prominent role. The film will release on May 3.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

The Fall Guy May 3

It is an American action comedy-drama loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers. The film follows a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham.