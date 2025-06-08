Streaming On OTT This Week (June 9 To June 15): Rana Naidu 2, Padakkalam, A Business Proposal, Cheers To Life And More To Watch On Netflix, JioHotstar

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series that are slated to release this week. From the highly anticipated web series Rana Naidu Season 2 and Malayalam comedy drama Padakkalam to Titan: The Oceangate Disaster, the list includes titles from a range of genres.

Padakkalam

Malayalam-language supernatural fantasy comedy drama starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen and Sandeep Pradeep is set to premiere on an OTT platform after a successful theatrical run. It follows Jithin, whose heartbreak shakes his world, but when he uncovers his power-hungry professor’s secret, he and his friends are pulled into a fight for reality. It will premiere on June 10.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster

OceanGate's Titan tourist submersible imploded in 2023 on a deep-sea dive to the Titanic. This documentary details how a bold vision ended in tragedy. It will release on June 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cheers to Life

Starring Thati Lopes, Regina Braga, and Jonas Bloch, the film revolves around Thati's character, who sets out on a trip through Israel after discovering a pendant from the past. The trip unveils family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning that shape the ride of her life. It will premiere on June 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Flat Girls

The drama is centred around the lives of two teenage girls, daughters of police officers living in the same police flats. The film explores their friendship and life's complexities. The film is slated to release on June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

And The Breadwinner Is...

It is a film that focuses on a breadwinner and her family, which serves as a tribute to the unsung heroes who carry the weight of their loved ones' dreams on their shoulders. The film will premiere on June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Deep Cover

British action comedy film directed by Tom Kingsley stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed in lead roles. Set in the London criminal underworld, three improv-actors are recruited by the police for sting operations, in which they must "yes, and…" their way into a criminal gang. The film is set to release on June 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rana Naidu S2

This season, the stakes are higher and the danger is personal. Rauf - a worthy adversary to Rana - will stop at nothing to settle scores. Can Rana tame the storm called Rauf? Or is this the one fix that will break him for good? The clock is ticking, and for the Naidus, it's war - with Rauf at their heels. The series will stream on June 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Subham

Three husbands in Bheemili set out to find a solution to their wives' serial obsession. Soon they realise there's more to the situation than meets the eye. It will release on June 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A Business Proposal

The series follows a love story between a company CEO and a researcher who initially meet on a fake date. It will stream on June 13.