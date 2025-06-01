Movies To Release In Theatres This Week (June 5-June 6): Thug Life, Housefull 5, The Phoenician Scheme, Ekka And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so our list of movies that will hit he theatres in the first week of June 2025. From Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 to The Phoenician Scheme, theatres have scheduled a range of movies in various genres.

Thug Life

Gang leader Sakthivel (played by Kamal Haasan) adopts Amaran (played by Silambarasan) after saving him during a gang war. Years later, Sakthivel survives an assassination attempt and suspects Amaran's involvement, leading to a conflict of loyalty and revenge. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Nassar in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 5.

Housefull 5

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film stars an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Chitrangada Singh. The comedy thriller is slated to release on June 6.

Ekka

Muttu seeks his deceitful friend Ramesh in Bengaluru, becoming entangled in the city's dark underworld. His journey through challenges involves action, emotions, love, friendship, and a search for justice. Helmed by Rohit Padaki, the film stars Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada Hulivana and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 6.

The Phoenician Scheme

Espionage black comedy film directed by Wes Anderson from a story he conceived with Roman Coppola, stars Benicio del Toro in the lead role. The film also stars Tom Hanks, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed and Bryan Cranston in supporting roles. The film had its world premiere in the main competition of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 18. The film is about a wealthy businessman, Zsa-zsa Korda, who appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. The film is slated to release on June 6.

Madras Matinee

An ageing sci-fi writer is challenged by his caretaker to write about the common man. Reluctantly, he begins the story of Kannan, a TukTuk driver, and his family, only to discover that ordinary life holds unexpected depth and drama. Helmed by Karthikeyan Mani, the film stars Kaali Venkat, Sathyaraj and Roshini Haripriyan in led roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 6.

Police Day