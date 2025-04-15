MS Dhoni to Make Bollywood Debut? Star Cricketer Wins Hearts in Never-Seen-Before Romantic Avatar

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most popular Indian cricketers of all time, is set to make a Bollywood debut? The star batsman and wicketkeeper's never-seen-before romantic avatar has taken his fans and netizens by surprise.

MS Dhoni To Make Bollywood Debut? Here's What Latest Video Suggests

A video of cricketer MS Dhoni has been shared on social media by director and producer Karan Johar. The video, which addresses MS Dhoni as a ‘lover boy’, has probably that of an advertisement. The video has not specifically mentioned if this is a film teaser or that of an ad, but the caption reads, “Dramatic drumroll, please! Presenting MS Dhoni, our newest lover boy! But wait, Mahi’s love for his bike isn’t new. And now, thanks to Gulf Pride & Punit’s fabulous storytelling, the world finally gets a front-row seat to this blockbuster love affair! Pure cinematic magic!”

The caption and the hashtags of the social media post suggest that this may be an advertisement of MS Dhoni, for Gulf Pride, the oil used for vehicles.

MS Dhoni's Never-Seen-Before Romantic Avatar Surprises Fans

The video begins with a light pink screen and little hearts that reads, "For the first time ever, starring MS Dhoni in a romantic avatar. Then appears the batsman and wicketkeeper, in his signature long hair, a beige cap that matches his beige pants, an orange sweatshirt and a big red heart-shaped balloon in his hands.

Dhoni is seen looking into the camera and and smilingly says, “Tum jo saath chalti ho, har safar khoobsurat banaati ho” (The way you walk with me hand in hand, you ensure to make my every journey more beautiful with your presence.) The video ends with the text, “A love story like no other, coming soon.”