IPL 2025: Vintage MS Dhoni Roars Back In Stunning Fashion, CSK Defeat LSG To Secure 2nd Victory In Lucknow

Chennai Super Kings have defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to secure their 2nd win in IPL 2025. CSK needed a win badly, and it was MS Dhoni who orchestrated a victory with a quickfire inning in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant roared back to form with his first fifty in IPL 2025. The Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper had a difficult start, but he soon made amends with a number of big hits. CSK pacers provided a major jolt in the powerplay by dismissing both Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Pant started the match with a six but couldn't really rotate his strike against the likes of Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja. Pant went big against Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana completed his fifty in 42 balls.

With valiant contributions from Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni, LSG posted 166, their lowest score in IPL 2025, at their home ground. For CSK, both Noor and Khaleel were on top as they conceded only 12 and 13 runs, respectively, in their four over quota.

MS Dhoni Looked Solid Against Lucknow Super Giants

Shivam Dube insisted this win was very crucial for CSK. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "This means a lot, losing five in a row, that's not CSK, for me today was very important, from my side I thought I could bat until the end, wanted to finish the game and I did that. We started losing wickets, Jadeja and Vijay got out, so I wanted to take the game deep, that was my plan. I think when MS came and started smashing the bowlers, made my job easier, I tried not to lose my wicket ... plan was simple not to hit the ball too hard."