Updated 10 July 2025 at 19:53 IST

Multiple Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Kap’s Cafe In Canada: 5 Top Developments

Kapil Sharma’s newly opened cafe in Canada targeted in shooting. No casualties; a Khalistani group has allegedly taken responsibility.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Kapil Sharma’s newly opened café in Canada targeted in shooting
Kapil Sharma’s newly opened café in Canada targeted in shooting | Image: X

Surrey: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s recently launched Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, was the site of a late-night shooting incident. Several rounds were reportedly fired at the establishment, damaging the building’s facade and surrounding structures. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. 

Here's a quick rundown of the key developments:

  • Gunfire at Kap’s Cafe
    Multiple shots were fired at Kapil Sharma’s café late at night, leaving visible damage to the property and nearby areas. According to reports, a total of nine gunshots were fired. The bullets struck the glass facade, walls, and even impacted nearby residential buildings.
  • Video Surfaces Showing Gunmen Opening Fire
    A video has surfaced online allegedly showing unidentified individuals firing at the café before fleeing the scene. The footage is now being used as critical evidence in the ongoing investigation.
  • No Injuries Reported
    Despite the intensity of the firing, there were no reported injuries among staff or bystanders. It remains unclear whether the shots were intended to target an individual or were merely meant as a threat.
  • Khalistani Link Suspected
    A man identifying himself as Harjit Singh Laddi, reportedly linked to the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media video. He accused Sharma of making remarks that allegedly hurt Sikh sentiments, though these claims remain unverified.
  • Police Investigation Underway
    Surrey police have sealed the crime scene, recovered shell casings, and begun a forensic examination. Officers are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby establishments to trace the vehicle and individuals involved in the shooting. In the wake of the incident, law enforcement has increased security presence around the café and nearby commercial areas to prevent further escalation.

Published 10 July 2025 at 18:48 IST