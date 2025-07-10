Multiple Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Kap’s Cafe In Canada: 5 Top Developments

Updated 10 July 2025 at 19:53 IST
Surrey: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s recently launched Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, was the site of a late-night shooting incident. Several rounds were reportedly fired at the establishment, damaging the building’s facade and surrounding structures. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.
Here's a quick rundown of the key developments:
Published 10 July 2025 at 18:48 IST