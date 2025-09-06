Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Actress Nikita Ghag For Threatening Film Producer And Extorting ₹10 Lakh

A film producer, Krishnakumar Veersingh Meena aka K. Kumar, 48, has filed a complaint against actress Nikita Ghag and 14 others for holding him hostage in his office. He claims that the actress and her associates threatened him at gunpoint and forced him to transfer ₹10 lakh.

The incident took place in the evening of August 14 when Nikita arrived at his studio, Chitralekha Heritage in Andheri West, with several people. At that time, the producer was in his cabin with some artists and friends when around 10 to 15 people barged into his office, abused and forced them to leave. Among them, one introduced himself as Dada and told his name as Vivek Jagtap.

According to FIR, Nikita and her associates threatened to defame him by making false allegations and demanded ₹25 lakh. He was allegedly beaten up when he protested. One of them brandished a knife while Jagtap threatened by showing the pistol.

The producer told the Police that, in fear, he transferred ₹10 lakh online and also forced Kumar's employee to write an email describing the amount as an advance acting fee for Nikita.

The producer was held hostage for three hours, and before leaving, they warned everyone in the office that if anyone contacted the police, there would be serious consequences.