Nana Patekar Died Of Heart Attack After Blood Clot Blocked Main Coronary Artery, Autopsy Confirms

New Delhi: Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot in the left main coronary artery, his postmortem report has confirmed. A senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) confirmed the findings on Sunday, October 11, stating that the 75-year-old actor's death was natural.

According to the autopsy report, Patekar died of acute myocardial infarction resulting from thrombosis in the left main coronary artery, secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease. The left main coronary artery supplies blood to a significant portion of the heart, and its blockage can cause a life-threatening cardiac event.

The findings establish the medical cause of death of the veteran actor, who passed away in Goa on October 8.

Nana Patekar's Final Hours

Patekar was rushed to a private hospital from his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of October 8 after he fell unwell. According to reports, his caretaker contacted the medical facility and requested an ambulance, which was subsequently dispatched to his residence.

Advertisement

Doctors attempted to revive the actor through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for approximately 45 minutes. However, the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at 5.10 am.

His mortal remains were subsequently shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Advertisement

Nana Patekar Cremated With Full State Honours

Following the postmortem examination, Patekar's son, Malhar, arrived in Goa to take his father's mortal remains back. The body was transported to Pune and subsequently taken to the actor's farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours on October 8.

Several political leaders and members of the film industry attended the last rites to pay their respects. Those present included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, actor Jackie Shroff and actor-filmmaker Makarand Anaspure.

Nana Patekar's Legacy In Indian Cinema

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, known for his intense performances and versatile roles. Over the course of his career, he appeared in several acclaimed films, including Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical and Salaam Bombay!.

His performances earned him recognition across the Indian film industry, and his death prompted tributes from political leaders and members of the entertainment fraternity.