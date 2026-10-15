Nana Patekar's Prayer Meet: Shivaji Satam, Rohini Hattangadi, Varsha Usgaonkar Attend

A prayer meet was held in memory of veteran actor Nana Patekar in Mumbai, with actors Shivaji Satam, Rohini Hattangadi, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Varsha Usgaonkar, and director Mehul Kumar among those who attended to pay their respects to the late actor.

Titled ‘Aathvanilya Nana’, the prayer meet was held at the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Members of the film industry gathered to pay their respects to the late actor and remember his contribution to Indian cinema and Marathi theatre.













Remembering the late actor, Mundhe said, "He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose. He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor,and how to uplift them... To me, this statement holds the utmost importance... We are trying to follow that same path..."

A special rangoli at the entrance of the venue also drew attention. The artwork featured Nana Patekar’s character from his acclaimed Marathi film ‘Natsamrat’, paying tribute to one of his memorable performances.



Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, following a cardiac arrest in Goa.

Known for his intense screen presence and performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, the veteran actor had a career spanning films and theatre. His work and involvement in socially driven initiatives also formed part of his legacy.

His demise is a great loss to the film industry, and his contribution will always be remembered. (ANI)

