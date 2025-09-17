Chalo Jeete Hain On OTT: National Award-Winning Short Film To Get Special Nationwide Re-release On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday - Know Where To Watch Online

National Award-winning film Chalo Jeete Hain, a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is set for a special re-release across India from September 17 to October 2.

The critically acclaimed film, among the most viewed short films of 2018, will be screened in lakhs of schools and nearly 500 cinema halls nationwide, including PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Rajhans and Miraj.

File Photo of poster | Image: X

The film is inspired by a childhood incident from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It tells the story of young Naru, who, deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy, seeks to understand its meaning and strives to make a difference in his small world. With this initiative, the timeless message of selflessness and service will reach a new generation in an impactful manner.

If you want to watch it online, the movie is currently available on the SonyLIV app as well.

"This movement carries a deeply powerful message. It will inspire millions of young minds to value and respect every work and each individual. It reinforces the timeless values of selflessness, empathy and duty to the nation--a true tribute to our Prime Minister," said producer Mahaveer Jain. "Through this film, we hope to ignite a spark in the hearts of youth, encouraging them to live a life of purpose and to contribute positively to society," he added, as stated in the press release.

File Photo of PM Narendra Modi | Image: X

To mark the re-release, the Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman initiative has been launched. Under this initiative, 'Silent Heroes' of schools and society--watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, peons and others who contribute quietly to the smooth functioning of daily life--will be honoured and felicitated. These ceremonies will take place after students watch the film along with the 'Silent Heroes', inspiring young minds to live not just for themselves but in the service of others, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.