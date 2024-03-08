National Creators Awards 2024: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Influencers | Viral Moments

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged content creators to start a Create on India Movement and share stories with the world on India's culture, heritage, and traditions after he presented the first ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in Green Champion category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary won the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani was felicitated as the Favourite Travel Creator. Here are some of the viral moments from the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

70% of our products are Made in India: Aman Gupta on major turnaround in his business

boAt founder Aman Gupta received the Celebrity Creator of the Year award from PM Modi. He credited the success of his brand to PM Modi's Start In India and Make In India campaigns. Speaking at the stage, he said, "Today we are the second largest audio brand in the world and 70% of our products are Made in India," as the auditorium reverberated with claps.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/4w9mL8B7yA — ANI (@ANI)

PM Modi recalls his 'palm reading' experience

PM Narendra Modi presented the Best Micro Creator award to Aridaman. He recalled how he used to pretend to read people's future and that got him a place to sit in public transit as he travelled India. Listening to this, the audience erupted in laughter.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Micro Creator award to Aridaman at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/ihmwkqmAzs — ANI (@ANI)

Ankit Baiyanpuria says 'Ram Ram Bhai Sareya Ne'

The Best Health and Fitness Creator award was given to Ankit Baiyanpuria. Taking the mic, he said in his inimitable style, "'Ram Ram Bhai Sareya Ne."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/pZkDLMsyst — ANI (@ANI)

RJ Raunac introduces Bauaa to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Most Creative Creator-Male award to RJ Raunac (Bauaa) at Bharat Mandapam. The two had a heart discussion about keeping radio alive and relevant in today's day and age. RJ Raunac also spoke like his popular character Bauaa as he exchanged pleasantries with PM Modi.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Most Creative Creator-Male award to RJ Raunac (Bauaa) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/Lae2L8ABNx — ANI (@ANI)

Maithili Thakur sings folk song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat. After receiving the award, Thakur sang a folk song a s a tribute to her roots.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uD0g9vkaxq — ANI (@ANI)

The awards are an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

Advertisement