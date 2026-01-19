Neha Kakkar Announces Break From ‘Responsibilities, Relationships, And Work’ In Now-Deleted Cryptic Post, Fans Express Concern

Singer Neha Kakkar left her fans worried after she briefly announced a break from the public eye and asked the media and paparazzi to respect her privacy. She shared the message through a few social media stories, which she deleted within minutes. The announcement came just weeks after she faced heavy trolling and criticism for her song Candy Shop.

Neha Kakkar shared that she is stepping away from her personal and professional life, including “relationships,” and said she is uncertain about returning. On Monday, Neha used Instagram Stories to announce a pause from “responsibilities, relationships, and work.”

“Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” Neha wrote in one post.

She later urged paparazzi and fans not to record her. “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

Advertisement

She removed the Instagram Stories soon after posting them. However, eagle-eyed followers quickly took a screenshot of it, and now the post is going viral. Many users on Reddit are discussing the post, with some guessing the reason behind it and others sharing concerns about the singer’s mental health.

One Reddit user shared the screenshot and wrote, “Neha Kakkar Instagram story. [ Is she getting divorce?” Another user wrote, “So sweet of her to take a break for our mental health. Rare to see such celebrities in today's world. Much appreciated. Sending virtual lollipops to her.”

Advertisement