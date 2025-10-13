Updated 13 October 2025 at 17:30 IST
KBC 17: Netizens Defend 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt After He Faces Flak For 'Misbehaviour' With Amitabh Bachchan
10-year-old Ishit Bhatt has sparked strong reactions online after his appearance as a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. While some viewers criticised his confidence, others urged for calm and fair assessment.
- Entertainment News
A fifth-standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Ishit Bhatt, has become the centre of social media discussions after his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 17. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the episode drew attention for Bhatt’s confidence and way of conversation. Many viewers criticised his tone and manner, calling his behaviour ‘disrespectful and rude.’ This has now triggered a wider debate with many defending Ishit and calling out trolls for judging little kids ‘for being transparent.’
Why is everyone talking about Ishit Bhatt?
During the latest episode of KBC, Ishit Bhatt grabbed attention at the start of his segment when he told Amitabh Bachchan, "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)." He maintained this bold attitude throughout the episode, pushing for options before they were offered and insisting, "Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."
When it was time to lock in his answer, he said, "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it)." Later, when Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about the Ramayana, Ishit voluntarily requested options. In the end, he answered incorrectly and left the show without winning anything.
Amitabh Bachchan also commented on the situation during the show, saying, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence mein galti kar dete hai (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence)." The episode quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media platforms.
Netizens have turned this into a trending topic online. One user commented, “OMG. Gen Z is the worst to date. And now these dumb GEN ZZ kids are going downhill. GOD SAVE INDIA.”
Many people have come to the child’s defence and criticised the trolls. “Why is this kid being criticised just for being himself? Do children always have to act according to society’s idea of ‘good behaviour’? If they question things or show confidence, they’re called arrogant or rude?” asked one supporter.
Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada pointed out an adult’s problematic attitude, calling Bhatt the 'most hated kid'. She criticised people for targeting a child and drew attention to the flawed system behind it.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 17:30 IST