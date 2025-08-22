Netizens Support Sunita Ahuja For Coming Out Of 'Toxic Marriage' With Govinda After Divorce Filing Reveals He Cheated On Her

Earlier this year in February, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours spread fast, leaving fans shocked. The couple has been together for over 38 years and shares two children, son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina. In startling revelation, Sunita filed for divorce from her actor husband on grounds of “adultery, cruelty and desertion”. According to Hauterrfly, the case was filed in Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024 under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 | Image: Instagram

Reportedly, since June 2025, the couple has been trying to work things through with the court-mandated counselling. However, while Sunita has been appearing in person in court, Govinda seems to be missing the hearings. It is also unclear whether or not Govinda has been attending court-mandated counselling sessions virtually. The actor, known for his comic timing and dance moves, has also been linked with a much younger Marathi actress while he is still in process of separating from his wife.

On social media, Sunita found support from netizens who called her brave for her decision to leave her marriage after such a long time. Many also criticised Govinda for "disrespecting" Sunita while they are still married.

"Finally! Good for her," commented one. Another one said, "She should have done this way earlier!! Way to go Sunita (sic)."