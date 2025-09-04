Bigg Boss 19: Not Just Kunickaa Sadanand, Kumar Sanu Also Dated This Popular 80s Actress While Being Married

Bollywood music in the 90s is incomplete without singer Kumar Sanu. While one hand, he has been widely praised as an exceptional singer, on the other hand, the personal life of Kumar Sanu has always been controversial.

Recently, actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is part of the Bigg Boss 19 house, revealed that the singer had an affair with her for over six years while being married to his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. She also claimed that they were in a live-in relationship and considered each other husband and wife despite Sanu’s marital status.

However, it is not just Kunickaa that Sanu had an affair with while he was a married man. The singer also had a long relationship with the Damini actress Meenakshi Sheshadri. While the duo has not publicly spoken up about it, back in the early 90s, Sanu’s secretary leaked the explosive information to the tabloids, saying, “Kumar has many ‘girlfriends’ and for now, he is dating the popular actress Meenakshi Seshadri.”

