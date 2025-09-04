Republic World
Updated 4 September 2025 at 08:30 IST

Bigg Boss 19: Not Just Kunickaa Sadanand, Kumar Sanu Also Dated This Popular 80s Actress While Being Married

Kumar Sanu's 90s music legacy is marked by controversies, including a secret six-year live-in affair with Kunickaa Sadanand and a three-year secret romance with Meenakshi Seshadri. Leaked by his secretary, these relationships fueled tabloid speculation and contributed to his divorce.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Kumar Sanu Affairs
Kumar Sanu Affairs | Image: Instagram
Bollywood music in the 90s is incomplete without singer Kumar Sanu. While one hand, he has been widely praised as an exceptional singer, on the other hand, the personal life of Kumar Sanu has always been controversial.

Recently, actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is part of the Bigg Boss 19 house, revealed that the singer had an affair with her for over six years while being married to his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. She also claimed that they were in a live-in relationship and considered each other husband and wife despite Sanu’s marital status.

However, it is not just Kunickaa that Sanu had an affair with while he was a married man. The singer also had a long relationship with the Damini actress Meenakshi Sheshadri. While the duo has not publicly spoken up about it, back in the early 90s, Sanu’s secretary leaked the explosive information to the tabloids, saying, “Kumar has many ‘girlfriends’ and for now, he is dating the popular actress Meenakshi Seshadri.”

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Kumar Sanu met Meenakshi Sheshadri on the sets of the film Jurm, which had the hit song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ sung by him. Allegedly, the duo promptly began a secret affair following the meeting and were together for about 3 years. It is widely believed that this affair was the final nail in the coffin that led to the divorce between Sanu and his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. Interestingly, years later the singer had refuted the rumours of Meenakshi being the reason for the divorce or even having met her in an interview; however, that had not stopped the rumour mills from buzzing.

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 08:30 IST

