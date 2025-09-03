Republic World
Updated 3 September 2025 at 23:14 IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Ashish Kapoor Accused Of Raping Woman At A House Party, Arrested

The initial complaint alleged that Ashish Kapoor, along with unidentified men, had raped the woman. However, the alleged victim later revised her statement, accusing only Ashish of rape.

Reported by: Asian News International
Ashish Kapoor has been arrested in a rape case
Ashish Kapoor has been arrested in a rape case | Image: Facebook
Television actor Ashish Kapoor has been arrested from Pune in Maharashtra in connection with an alleged rape case registered at Civil Lines police station area in the national capital, police said. Kapoor was held in Pune after police tracked his movements across multiple locations, they said. According to police, the complainant woman alleged that Kapoor assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August.

An FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him. Officials also said that the woman had named some other individuals in her initial complaint, but later changed parts of her statement. The initial complaint alleged that Kapoor, along with unidentified men, had raped the woman. However, she later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape. Police added that they are also taking legal opinion on the matter. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, and police are probing the matter from all possible angles. 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 3 September 2025 at 23:14 IST

