Operation Sindoor: Film Production House Reliance, Among Others, Files Application For Trade Mark

To avenge the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India on May 7 destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen under Operation Sindoor. The air strike began around 1:04 AM and continued till 1:30 AM. Soon after this news broke, Indian citizens rejoiced and said justice prevailed for those who died in the Pahalgam terror attack. This whole incident gave several film producers an idea to make a movie, just like Uri: The Surgical Strike and other war action dramas. A screengrab is going viral on the internet that shows producers registering the film title Operation Sindoor.

Which producer will get the rights to the title Operation Sindoor?

Even before the matter is settled between India and Pakistan, the film producers have already registered themselves to get the right to make a film on a recent milestone in the Indian army after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the screengrab, we can see producers registering their title at the website of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry: Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Reliance Industries Limited can be seen at the top, followed by Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, Group Captain Kala Singh Oberh (Retired) and Alok Kothari. The text on the image reads, "Producers lining up to register the title 'Operation Sindoor'. They filed it between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM on May 7, 2025, for trademark applications under Class 41 of the Nice Classification.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)