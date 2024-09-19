sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:46 IST, September 19th 2024

Oscars 2025: Before India, France Shortlists All We Imagine As Light As It's Academy Award Entry

Oscars 2025: After winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light eyes the Academy Awards, but not from India.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from All We Imagine As Light
A still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
