Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom Breakup Rumours: Relationship Timeline Of 9 Years To What's Causing The 'Strain' Between Them, Everything We Know So Far

Once soulmates, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly headed for a split after nearly spending a decade together. The "tension" between the couple has been ongoing for months now and a source close to the them has revealed that it may be over for them. From their relationship timeline to where things stand between them currently, here's all you need to know.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom snapped in 2024 | Image: X

How it all began for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 at the Golden Globes after-party and started dating. However, things wouldn't last long for them initially as they took a break in 2017 before reuniting again, later that year. In 2019, Bloom proposed and Perry said yes. During the pandemic, they moved in together and also welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

In 2016, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry went viral for their nude paddleboard pics | Image: X

Soon after Perry announced her pregnancy in March 2020, it was said that she and Bloom were planning to get married in Japan. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic. In 2022, three years after their engagement, Perry revealed that the pair was still trying to find a location for their wedding.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's marriage kept getting delayed due to the Covid pandemic | Image: X

She stressed on having a "destination wedding" with her fiancé but plans kept on getting delayed sue to "new Covid variants", Perry said. She also shared her wish to have two more babies with Bloom.

How and why it could all end for them

The trouble in Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's long-standing relationship was reported this year. It was claimed that the stress that Perry was going through before the release of her 6th studio album 143 and the underwhelming response to her Lifetimes tour has added to the strain in her bond with Bloom. A source shared, "It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good. She and Bloom are on different pages when it comes to how they want their lives to look.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 and got engaged in 2019 | Image: X