Aap Jaisa Koi: R Madhavan-Fatima Sana Shaikh's First Look Reminds Of Rehnna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Netizens Say 'Netflix Finally Delivers Rom Com'

Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Release: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic movie Aap Jaisa Koi. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first look of the movie and announced it will be released directly release on Netflix in July. Soon after, the movie buffs were reminded of Madhavan's iconic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Also, it marks his return to the romantic genre after 5 years.

First look of Aap Jaisa Koi

The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared a poster that shows Madhavan and Fatima sitting together on a bench and smiling. The actress can be seen in a fluorescent blue saree while Madhavan can be seen in formals. Sharing the poster, Netflix captioned, "This love story has been waiting for Aap Jaisa Koi." The movie will hit the streaming giant on July 11.



Soon after the poster was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section thanking the streaming giant for finally releasing a pure romantic and feel-good film. A user wrote, "Madhavanji is a fantastic actor. Can't miss any of his movies. Eagerly waiting for this one." Another wrote, "O my god, finally we will be able to see you again in Maddy form ❤️ can't wait." A third user wrote, "Wat a fresh pairing."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Aap Jaisa Koi

The upcoming romantic drama is helmed by Vivek Soni, who shared that the film is about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves and embracing the vulnerability of love. The film stars Madhavan as a reserved Sanskrit teacher and Fatima as a spirited French instructor. The film talks about modern romance, which speaks to the need for real connections in today’s world.