Aap Jaisa Koi X Review: In Era Of Fast Love, R Madhavan And Fatima Sana Shaikh Bring Slow-burning Romantic Saga, Say Netizens, Dubs It As 'Must Watch'

Aap Jaisa Koi X Review: The new-age romcom starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh landed on Netflix on July 11. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film follows an unexpected love story between a middle-aged Sanskrit teacher and a younger woman. It offers more than a typical romance and quickly caught the attention of fiction lovers. Many of those who already streamed it within hours of its release took to their Social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to share their reactions under the trending hashtag #AapJaisaKoiReview.

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love story fail to impress?

Aap Jaisa Koi is getting mostly positive reviews on X. Movie buffs praised the performances of R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and many even called the film a must-watch.

One user wrote, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a MUST watch. I really needed this film to be good. And it delivers. Everything is great, but Ayesha Raza wins this round.”

Another said, “#AapJaisaKoi is a sweet surprise! #RMadhavan and #FatimaSanaShaikh shine in this charming love story with heartwarming songs that’ll melt your heart. Director #VivekSoni weaves a tale that leaves you smiling. A must-watch for romance lovers!”

A different user added, “AAP JAISA KOI is a tender, beautiful, and progressive love story. R. Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) is brilliant as a middle-aged virgin man, and Fatima Sana Shaikh is top-notch. The film tackles many important themes, so don’t miss it. #AapJaisaKoi”

Another post read, “#AapJaisaKoi is the quintessential Bollywood romance that whispers ‘come back to me’ all over again. The narrative moves slowly, but #Madhavan and #FatimaSanaShaikh lift the film with their powerful performances. The music is exceptional. Watch it and enjoy.”

However, one critic wrote, “The new Netflix rom-com Aap Jaisa Koi feels like what would happen if Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Badrinath Ki Dulhania walked into a bar on a dry day.”

All about Aap Jaisa Koi