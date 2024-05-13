Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari is basking in the success of her recently released web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. However, her co-star Sharmin Segal is being criticised for her acting skills and is being trolled for being a niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, in an interview with Puja Talwar, Aditi addressed the criticism against Sharmin.

It's horrible to pick on anybody: Aditi Rao Hydari

When asked if she feels it is unfair to pick on anybody, Aditi called this practice "horrible" and said that there is a way to say it. "It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that," she added. The actress condemned "mean trolling" against Sharmin and said it is their prerogative. She suggested that people should look at the positive. "I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other," she added.

(A still from Heeramandi | Image: Instagram)

Why Sharmin Segal is being trolled?

Sharmin essays the role of Alamzeb in the show, a younger daughter of Mallikajaan. She received a flake for her "expressionless" performance owing to which she turned off her comment section on social media. Her co-star Shruti Sharma, who portrayed the role of Saima, Alamzeb's maid, extended support to Sharmin and said, "trolling is unacceptable".

(A still from Heeramandi | Image: X)

All you need to know about Heeramandi

A few days ago, the team of Heeramandi attended a success bash in Mumbai. The is set in the backdrop of the Indian independence movement against British rule in India in the 1940s. Heeramandi chronicles the lives of tawaifs of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore and their contribution to the movement. Apart from Aditi and Sharmin, the series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Taha Shah Badussha, in the lead roles.