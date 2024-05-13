Advertisement

Heeramandi's digital premiere on Netflix in early May, threw open the floodgates to mixed reviews surrounding the much-awaited series. While the Bhansali helmed series was unequivocally lauded for its aesthetic value, the storyline and historic details became the subject of criticism and controversy respectively. Sonakshi Sinha, recently opened up about how her role of Rehana in the series, essentially established a record on the sets.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha created history on the sets of Heeramandi



Sonakshi Sinha, accompanied by the ensemble cast of Heeramandi, recently marked their presence on the sets of a popular Indian talk show. Amid conversation, Sonakshi ended up speaking about how a certain segment of the series, saw her create history, at the time of filming. Those familiar with the series, will recognise the song Tilasmi Bahein. The filming of this very song, is what the anecdote revolves around.

Advertisement

When asked by one of the hosts about the number of retakes involved in seeing the song through completion. Sonakshi opened up about how the intricate choreography would keep changing. However, acing the same, she managed to see through the shoot of the song between 12 noon and 3PM, one fine day. Sanjay Leela Bhansali however, being the perfectionist that he is, was not entirely satisfied with the same, scrapping it. He decided to film the song all over again, this time in one take. Sonakshi then revealed that the final cut of Tialsmi Bahein, present in the series, was shot in a single take, across just 4 minutes.

Advertisement

Sharmin Segal was not handed Heeramandi on a platter



For the unversed, Sharmin Segal, who accompanied Sonakshi to the talk show and essays the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi, is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. While most assume her relationship with her uncle would have got her the keynote role, Sharmin revealed how this was not the case.

Advertisement

She candidly shared how she gave 16 auditions over the course of a year, before she was brought on board. Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.