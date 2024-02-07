Adrishyam: Divyanka Tripathi Steps Out Of Her Comfort Zone To Be Part Of This Patriotic Drama

Advertisement

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her roles in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is set to embrace a challenging character in the upcoming series. The Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor's new series' name is Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes. The actress expresses her excitement about stepping out of her comfort zone and exploring new horizons with this patriotic drama.

Challenges Divyanka faced for her character in Adrishyam

Divyanka, who has consistently portrayed strong characters, shares insights into her latest role as Parvati in Adrishyam. She highlights the character's unwavering determination to safeguard the nation, setting it apart from her previous roles. The actress expresses her enthusiasm for engaging in extensive action, a facet of the role that adds an extra layer of excitement for her.

The actress delves into the demanding yet fulfilling experience of working on Adrishyam, emphasizing the spontaneity that forms the core of the series. Divyanka's character, Parvati, represents a departure from her comfort zone, presenting a thrilling challenge that she eagerly embraces. The series promises to showcase her dedication and the hard work invested in creating a gripping thriller.

All you need to know about Adrishyam

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya joins Eijaz Khan as the lead of Adrishyam, a show that promises a unique perspective on undercover heroes in urban India. The series, set against the backdrop of ordinary lives harboring thrilling secrets, features enthralling promos introducing Divyanka's character, Parvati, and Eijaz Khan's character, Ravi. The promos hint at the intriguing and dangerous double lives these characters lead, adding anticipation to the upcoming series.

As Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes prepares to stream on Sony LIV, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's versatile portrayal, and the series' promising premise are poised to captivate audiences.