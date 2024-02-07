English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Vignesh Shivan Drops Recent Update From LIC Sets With Ravi Varman, Says 'Working With The Best'

Vignesh Shivan, who is awaiting the release of his next Love Insurance Corporation recently shared an update from the sets with cinematographer Ravi Varman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vignesh Shivan and Ravi Varman on LIC sets
Vignesh Shivan and Ravi Varman on LIC sets | Image:Instagram/wikkiofficial
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director Vignesh Shivan is in the early stages of his upcoming film, LIC (Love Insurance Corporation). The movie features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role alongside Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. It commenced shooting a few days ago and Shivan has now shared an exciting update on social media with a photo of himself and cinematographer Ravi Varman.

Vignesh Shivan starts shooting for LIC

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project and the location at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Shivan wrote, “Working with the best ❤️ without any rest @r_varman_ #LoveInsuranceCorp #IshaYoga #coimbatore”.

More about Love Insurance Corporation

The cast includes Nayanthara and Seeman in undisclosed roles and is currently filming at the Isha Yoga Centre, with three days of shooting already completed. The first schedule is expected to conclude soon. The film, described as a romantic drama, is yet to disclose more details about its storyline.

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer, and it also features SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu in significant roles and was launched in December 2023.

Controversy around Love Insurance Corporation

Recent reports suggest that the film has encountered a hurdle related to its title. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government organisation in the insurance and investment sector, has reportedly sent a notice to director Vignesh Shivan and Seven Screen Studio, the film's production house. The notice prohibits the use of the title 'LIC' for the movie, citing potential copyright infringement.

Advertisement

If the title isn't changed within the next 7 days, the notice warns of impending legal action. The filmmakers have not yet responded to the notice. 'Love Insurance Corporation' is edited by Pradeep Ragav and is being bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Vignesh himself under Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement