Vignesh Shivan Drops Recent Update From LIC Sets With Ravi Varman, Says 'Working With The Best'
Vignesh Shivan, who is awaiting the release of his next Love Insurance Corporation recently shared an update from the sets with cinematographer Ravi Varman.
Director Vignesh Shivan is in the early stages of his upcoming film, LIC (Love Insurance Corporation). The movie features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role alongside Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. It commenced shooting a few days ago and Shivan has now shared an exciting update on social media with a photo of himself and cinematographer Ravi Varman.
Vignesh Shivan starts shooting for LIC
Expressing his enthusiasm for the project and the location at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Shivan wrote, “Working with the best ❤️ without any rest @r_varman_ #LoveInsuranceCorp #IshaYoga #coimbatore”.
More about Love Insurance Corporation
The cast includes Nayanthara and Seeman in undisclosed roles and is currently filming at the Isha Yoga Centre, with three days of shooting already completed. The first schedule is expected to conclude soon. The film, described as a romantic drama, is yet to disclose more details about its storyline.
Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer, and it also features SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu in significant roles and was launched in December 2023.
Controversy around Love Insurance Corporation
Recent reports suggest that the film has encountered a hurdle related to its title. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government organisation in the insurance and investment sector, has reportedly sent a notice to director Vignesh Shivan and Seven Screen Studio, the film's production house. The notice prohibits the use of the title 'LIC' for the movie, citing potential copyright infringement.
If the title isn't changed within the next 7 days, the notice warns of impending legal action. The filmmakers have not yet responded to the notice. 'Love Insurance Corporation' is edited by Pradeep Ragav and is being bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Vignesh himself under Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.
