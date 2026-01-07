Akhanda 2 OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Is Not Postponed, To Stream On Netflix On...

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 has been in the news after a report suggested that the film's OTT release has been postponed after the streaming giant removed the announcement poster. However, the streaming giant has confirmed that there is no postponement and will release as per schedule.

Akhanda 2 OTT release date

The official X handle of Netflix shared a poster confirming that the film will release as planned on January 9. Sharing the poster, the caption reads, "Babu ready babu… start camera.. Action!" The movie will be released in five regional languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda. The fantasy action thriller is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Apart from NBK, the movie also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Akhanda 2 box office report

The movie opened to negative reviews, which impacted its business. Akhanda 2 grossed ₹2.75 crore domestically, inclusive of ₹9 crore from paid previews and ₹7.5 crore overseas on its first day for a total of ₹0.25 crore. On its second day, the collections dropped by 50% to ₹20.5 crore for a two-day total of ₹59.75 crore. In its first weekend, the film grossed ₹76.5 crore.

What's next for NBK?

Next, NBK will be seen in untitled NBK111. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film went on the floor in November. The filmmaker also shared a poster with a caption, "Big day. A new beginning… a new benchmark. This HISTORICAL ROAR, this vision… is finally taking its first breath. As we begin today, my heart is full, and my purpose is clear. Grateful to walk this path with God of Masses #NandamuriBalaKrishna garu ."

The film is scheduled to release this year.