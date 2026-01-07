Jana Nayagan And Parasakthi's Standoff With CBFC Explained: Politics Plays A Role In Rumoured Delay Of Pongal Releases From Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

It is not uncommon in Tamil Nadu for top celebrities to also have active political careers. Thalapathy Vijay is the latest example of the same, wherein the actor is all set to bid adieu to his acting career to pivot his focus on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The upcoming movie Jana Nayagan is his swansong in cinema, making it one of the highest anticipated movies of the year.

However, the movie slated to release on Pongal, January 9, seems to be facing unheard of hurdles. 2 days before release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to grant it the certification, deeming it fit for theatrical release. A similar predicament is being faced by Sivakarthiyan's Parasakthi, which is distributed by Red Giant Movies, owned by Udhayanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. This has led to speculations of larger political warfare being employed to intentionally delay the release of the films, especially in the year when the state is scheduled to go for elections.

Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi was moved up for head on clash with Jana Nayagan

The first seed of suspicion about politics being behind the release of the movie was sown when the makers of Parasakthi decided to move up the film's release from the original January 14 to January 10, leading to a head-on Pongal clash with Jana Nayagan. Addressing the reporters in Chennai, the film's producer, Aakash Baskaran, reasoned that Parasakthi was moved up due to “some personal suggestions from theatre owners and distributors". He added, “We took the call considering the equal screen split factor suggestions from senior distributors and theatre owners.” This was the first time social media users speculated that a brewing warfare between Thalapathy Vijay and DMK could cause trouble in the movie releases.

How Jana Nayagan indirectly drives Thalapathy Vijay's political agenda

The final film of Thalapathy Vijay was going to drive a massive fanfare, which was a fact not unknown to many. What makes the movie even more pivotal is the film's plot, which would remind fans of Vijay's own story. Jana Nayagan is said to be about a young man who is forced to enter politics to clean it of its vices. This was one of the reasons the actor claimed to contest elections, to allegedly cleanse politics of corruption. The movie is seemingly made to not only give Vijay the perfect sendoff but also strengthen his political ideology. Though the makers have never said this explicitly.



Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi narrates a tale too close to DMK's heart

The obvious DMK connection of the producer of Parasakthi is not the only political link in the movie. Directed by Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara, the movie is reportedly based on the 1965 student agitation against Hindi imposition. Some reports also suggest that the film is a biopic of a young Chezhiyan, who became a hero for fighting against the imposition of Hindi. Despite the viral speculations, the makers of the movie have repeatedly denied that the movie is a biopic or has any political motivation. Even after the clarification, the political overtones in Parasakthi are too obvious to be ignored.



Not just this movie, Parasakthi's prequel, the 1952 blockbuster starring legendary Sivaji Ganesan, also played a big role in bringing the language struggle into the mainstream media. Additionally, the main lead of the Sudha Kongara directorial, Sivakarthikeyan, has been spotted in DMK events several times, making his closeness to the party clear.



Murky delays in CBFC certification and allegations of unreasonable withholdings

