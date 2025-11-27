Andhra King Taluka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ram Pothineni’s Film After Theatrical Run | Image: x

Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: The Telugu film starring Ram Pothineni, Upendra, and Bhagyashri Borse hit theatres today and seems to have impressed fans. The early reviews on social media show a mix of reactions, which are mostly on the positive side. With this, Bhagyashri continues her successful run after her earlier release Kaantha this year. As the film is released on the big screen, the buzz around its OTT debut has also doing rounds on the internet.

When and where to watch Andhra King Taluka online?

As per reports, Netflix has acquired the digital rights for Andhra King Taluka. The film will stream online after its theatrical run.

If the reports turn out to be true, Andhra King Taluka will likely arrive on Netflix in the last week of December, around Christmas. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the official OTT platform or release date.

Mahesh Babu P directed the film and features a strong cast including Bhagyashri Borse, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rao Ramesh, Murali Krishna, Rajiv Kanakala, Satya and others in key roles. Vivek-Mervin composed the music, and Mythri Movie Makers produced the project.

Andhra King Taluka tells the story of Sagar, a devoted fan whose admiration for his film hero, Surya Kumar, shapes his life, relationships, and sense of self.

Looking at the early prediction, Andhra King Taluka estimated minted around ₹1.22 Crore in India net on its first day for all languages as of now.