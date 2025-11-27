Another Setback For Jr NTR After War 2 Debacle As Devara 2 Gets Shelved?

Devara, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, hit the big screens in September last year. At the time of production, the makers had confirmed that director Koratala Siva will be making the action movie in two parts. However, after the poor reception to the first installment, the sequel has reportedly hit a roadblock. This update come after the makers officially confirmed that Devara 2 was in development on the one year anniversary of the movie earlier this year.

As per the buzz in Telugu film circles, Devara 2 may get shelved.

NTR Arts confirmed Devara 2 is in development | Image: X

This is despite the first part making around ₹400 crore gross at the worldwide box office. What has made the development of the Devara sequel more difficult is the fact that Jr NTR seems involved with other projects, including Prashanth Neel's next. Apart from the action-packed drama with the KGF fame director, Jr NTR is attached to feature in Trivikram Srinivas' next. This, yet unconfirmed movie will start only after the shoot on #NTRNeel is over.

Advertisement

Also read: Netflix Crashes Briefly After Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Premiere

Prashanth Neel has reportedly scrapped some shot portions of #NTRNeel | Image: X

There are also rumours that while Koratala Siva has been coming up with new ideas to lock the script of Devara 2, none of them seem convincing enough to Jr NTR. A similar thing had reportedly happened with #NTRNeel as well. Some shot portions of the movie were scrapped because Jr NTR was not convinced with the output. It is said that after receiving feedback from his leading man, Neel also started working on the script of the movie.

Advertisement